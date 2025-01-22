Shipra Pathak praises cleanliness efforts at Maha Kumbh, urges citizens to take responsibility

Prayagraj, Jan 22 Shipra Pathak, widely known as the "Water Woman of India," has expressed her immense appreciation for the cleanliness at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, emphasising that while the government can launch initiatives, it is ultimately up to the people to actively contribute to the cause.

Leading the 'Ek Thaila, Ek Thali' campaign for water conservation and environmental protection at the event, Shipra praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's commitment to both environmental sustainability and spiritual governance. Her campaign at the Mahakumbh aims to raise awareness about cleanliness, particularly concerning plastic waste, urging everyone to take responsibility and keep the holy site clean.

Reflecting on her lifelong mission, Shipra Pathak spoke about the deep connection she has had with water since childhood.

She shared, “My parents named me Shipra after the river, and since then, I’ve felt a strong bond with water. During my travels abroad, I was amazed to see how clean the rivers were, despite not being worshipped as goddesses. That made me wonder why our rivers couldn’t be the same.”

Shipra, who has walked an incredible 13,000 kilometres to promote water and environmental conservation, is actively involved in various initiatives.

Her organisation, Panchtatva, has garnered 15 lakh members and has successfully planted 25 lakh saplings along riverbanks, all part of her relentless mission to restore the environment. At the Maha Kumbh, she is working tirelessly to spread the message of cleanliness through her campaign.

Shipra Pathak also emphasised the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining cleanliness. “The government can launch schemes, but it is on us, the citizens, to take the necessary action. I urge everyone not to depend on the government for every solution. I will remain here throughout the Maha Kumbh and clean any plastics I see. Our goal is to plant 5,000,000 saplings during this time after the end of Maha Kumbh,” she stated.

Earlier on January 21, expressing her gratitude towards the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she mentioned that it was his vision to make the Maha Kumbh a global event. She applauded the continuous efforts of Yogi Adityanath in ensuring that cleanliness and order were maintained at the Kumbh, particularly at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

“The level of cleanliness here is extraordinary, and it reflects the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, who has managed this event with such devotion. He is not just a Chief Minister; he is a Sadhak, Yogi, and Sanyasi, and his work speaks for itself,” she said.

Shipra also shared an experience from her recent journey when she walked from Ayodhya to Rameswaram. “When I told people in Karnataka that I came from Ayodhya, they immediately responded, ‘That’s Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh.’ This shows how deeply his leadership has touched people, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and how he is widely regarded for his service,” she concluded.

Shipra Pathak’s dedication to environmental conservation and her ongoing efforts to raise awareness during the Maha Kumbh reflect her deep commitment to making India’s rivers, forests, and surroundings cleaner and more sustainable for future generations.

