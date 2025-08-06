Shiv Sena chose Lok Kalyan Marg, Uddhav Thackeray 10 Janpath: Eknath Shinde

New Delhi, Aug 6 Shiv Sena chief leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday took a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, saying that he chose the Lok Kalyan Marg shown by Balasaheb Thackeray, while some have opted to go to 10 Janpath.

"We are moving forward on the path of public welfare shown by Balasaheb, but some people come to Delhi and head straight to 10 Janpath. They are doing things that Balasaheb never liked. The people of the country are seeing this difference," said Shinde.

Taking another swipe, he added, “Shiv Sena is a party for public welfare, while their group is a private limited company.”

Shinde, along with his family, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to extend greetings. His timing coincided with a three day New Delhi visit by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "In a democracy, everyone has the right to form alliances and coalitions. However, some people, having lost the trust of the public, are trying to balance on two stones," referring indirectly to Uddhav Thackeray.

"People vote for those who work; those who sit at home are kept at home by the public," he remarked.

“When Veer Savarkar was being insulted, they remained silent because they abandoned Hindutva,” Shinde said in a sharp criticism of Uddhav Thackeray.

“Doubting the Army’s bravery, defaming India and the Prime Minister abroad, and speaking the language of Pakistan is not patriotism but love for Pakistan,” he added, targeting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Shinde presented a portrait of Lord Shiva to the Prime Minister to mark the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and ‘Operation Mahadev’, in which terrorists were neutralised.

“Just as Shiva vanquished demons who troubled saints on Earth, the Indian Army eliminated terrorists through these operations,” he said.

While Congress and the INDIA alliance had cast doubts on these operations, Operation Mahadev was ultimately successful, fulfilling the desire of all Indians to eliminate terrorists. Hence, the portrait was presented to the Prime Minister, said Shinde.

