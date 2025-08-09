Shiv Sena, Congress trade barbs over Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Aug 9 Political sparring intensified on Saturday over Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh’s statement that India shot down five Pakistani fighter aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

While the Shiv Sena accused Congress of echoing Pakistan’s narrative, the opposition party questioned the government’s delayed disclosure and alleged inconsistencies in its account.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC launched a sharp attack on the Congress, saying the party had “essentially become the spokesperson for Pakistan” by rejecting the Indian government’s version but accepting Islamabad’s.

“The Army, Navy and Air Force have done extraordinary work to keep India safe. When you raise such serious questions without any solid evidence, your mentality becomes clear,” she told IANS.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier remarks on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Shaina NC accused the Leader of Opposition of insulting not only the Prime Minister but also the armed forces.

“When the Air Force Chief says they shot down five Pakistani planes, it is a truth in the public domain. Until Rahul Gandhi accepts this, the people will neither accept nor respect him,” she added.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, however, said his party fully trusted the armed forces but sought answers from the government.

"I have faith in the Indian Army and in the government. But today, tell me this, the Army says the incident took place on April 22, followed by Operation Sindoor. In all these days, why hasn’t the government answered? Even when discussions took place in the House, were their mouth sealed shut?"

Bhagat also dismissed claims that Rahul Gandhi had questioned the Army’s bravery, saying the Congress leader never did so.

He referred to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament that no Indian troops were killed, questioning why the government did not acknowledge the reported death of around 10 soldiers. “Were they not our troops? Did they not consider them martyrs?” he asked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor