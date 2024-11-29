Shiv Sena leader predicts split in MVA, confirms swift govt formation in Maha

New Delhi, Nov 29 Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Friday, predicted a split of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, citing growing internal dissent.

Speaking to IANS on the political scenario in Maharashtra, she remarked, “There is no doubt that the Maha Vikas Aghadi is likely to break. Those who were quietly speaking against Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) are now openly expressing their discontent... even those holding positions like Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council are saying this... many people are eager to join Eknath Shinde..."

On the topic of government formation in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena leader assured that announcements regarding the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister would be made soon.

“Discussions and negotiations are progressing rapidly. A strong and efficient government will be formed, and the announcement of ministers will follow. Eknath Shinde has clarified the situation from his residence, and all decisions have been entrusted to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as the Shiv Sena remains an important part of the NDA, and we expect all announcements within a day or two,” she stated.

Kayande also dismissed opposition remarks about delays in government formation despite the NDA’s majority, asserting there was no realistic chance for the MVA to form a government.

“There was no possibility of their government coming to power. Even if it had accidentally happened, they would have spent a month fighting. During seat-sharing talks before the election, their internal conflicts were evident as they tried to sabotage each other's candidates," she remarked.

The Shiv Sena leader further claimed that for the past three months, Uddhav Thackeray was eager to be declared the Chief Ministerial candidate, but it didn’t happen. "Nana Patole, who barely won by 200 votes, was ready to take the oath, but nothing came of it. Those rejected by the public won’t even secure the Leader of Opposition position. It’s better not to discuss such people,” she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Leader Eknath Shinde said that the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the post of the chief minister will be final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor