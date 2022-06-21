Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar, Ravindra Phatak meet Eknath Shinde in Surat

A Shiv Sena delegation comprising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's close aides Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak met party leader Eknath Shinde and other legislators in Surat.

Narvekar and Phatak were seen leaving the hotel in Surat on Tuesday evening.

According to the reports, a total of 22 MLAs are with Shinde in Surat's Le Meridien hotel. According to the reports, the MLAs might leave the party.

Narevekar and Phatak were not allowed to enter the hotel premises on Tuesday afternoon. However, after waiting for nearly half an hour, they were allowed to go inside the hotel.

Meanwhile, Shinde in a tweet today indicated that he has decided to part ways with Shiv Sena.

In a tweet in Marathi, Shinde said, "We are Balasaheb's staunch Shiv Sainiks ... Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb's thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings."

Shinde has also dropped "Shiv Sena" from his Twitter bio.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that a few Shiv Sena MLAs have become "unreachable".

According to sources, a day after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra MLC polls, prominent Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde has reportedly gone inaccessible with several party MLAs. Sources said the MLAs moved to a hotel in Surat in Gujarat.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also confirmed the developments and said, "Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh."

"I know Eknath Shinde Ji, he is a true Shiv Sainik. He will return without any conditions. I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine," Raut had stated.

Raut said that the party is in touch with the inaccessible MLAs. Discussions are also underway with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar."We are in touch with our MLAs who are in Surat now. We are discussing the situation with Uddhav Thackeray Ji and Pawar Sahib. Those working with the thought that they are kingmakers will be unsuccessful," he had added.

Shinde is a big shot in Shiv Sena and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the Thane region.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs on Tuesday. All MLAs have been strictly asked to remain present in the meeting, said sources.Shinde was made the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 2014 after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP. He was appointed as a cabinet minister in the MVA government.

However, sources said Shinde has been feeling sidelined since the formation of the MVA government. His son Shrikant Shinde represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

( With inputs from ANI )

