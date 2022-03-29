Shiv Sena MLA claims party given secondary treatment by NCP, Congress

Shiv Sena MLA from Paranda assembly constituency of Osmanabad district and former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant on Monday claimed that all senior leaders of the party are given "secondary treatment" in the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government and this was reflected in the recent state budget too.

"There is a common view among us (all senior leaders of Shiv Sena) that the party is getting secondary treatment (in MVA) and the same was reflected in the state Budget," said Sawant, in an address to party workers in Solapur.

Sawant claimed that inside the total budget, the NCP-led departments got 57 per cent to 60 per cent allocation, whereas those headed by Congress ministers got 30 per cent to 35 per cent, while the Shiv Sena's share in fund allotments was reduced to just 16 per cent.

"The higher and technical education portfolio is with Shiv Sena, and of the 16 per cent allocations, 6 per cent is spent on salaries...what about the allocation for development?" he asked.

He further said he gets calls from local Sena leaders from various districts in which they say even a gram panchayat member who is from the NCP manages to get project work worth over Rs 1 crore sanctioned under a particular scheme since the rural development department is headed by NCP minister Hasan Mushrif and there is nothing for our workers, forget about MLAs and MPs.

He said it is because of the Shiv Sena that the NCP and Congress are in power in the state.

"They (NCP and Congress) came in power because of us. They sit together with us, speak sweet things with us but we get nothing. "We will not tolerate this injustice. We are just waiting for orders from Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," he added.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) constituents are the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor