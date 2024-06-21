Shiv Sena MLA urges Eknath Shinde to launch 'Ladli Behna' scheme on the lines of MP

Mumbai, June 21 In a bid to woo the women voters in the upcoming elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik has urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to launch "Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna" scheme on the lines of Madhya Pradesh government.

Sarnaik, in a letter to Shinde, suggested that the scheme should be started from August 15, or Ganesh festival.

The legislator said a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 could be provided and the aid in phases could be increased to Rs 3,000.

The scheme would be applicable to women in the age group of 21 to 60 years.

Sarnaik said that the government could deposit Rs 1,500 to the eligible women's account through the DBT route.

The Shiv Sena legislator said the scheme would help women become financially secure to a considerable extent.

Sarnaik said that the state government in the last two years have taken a slew of decisions for the welfare and development of women, education, self employment, health and empowerment.

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna scheme will be a crucial step in making women financially self-sufficient, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor