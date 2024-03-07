Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification Case: SC Sets April Hearing for Uddhav Faction's Petition Against Maharashtra Speaker's Decision

The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 7) to hear the petition filed by a member of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in the second week of April challenging the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's refusal to disqualify the MLAs belonging to Eknath Shinde group.

In March, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud indicated that the appeal would be heard on March 7. However, today, the apex court has given the date of the first week of April 2024. The Court also asked the respondents to file the reply on or before April 1.