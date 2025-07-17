Shiv Sena slams RJD-Congress for branding Owaisi’s AIMIM as BJP's B-Team

New Delhi, July 17 Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress for branding Asaduddin Owaisi’s party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), as the “B-Team” of the BJP.

Shiv Sena accused the two parties of “arrogance” and “hypocrisy”, saying their rejection of AIMIM’s proposal to join the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar reveals an "ego-driven" political mindset.

The sharp reaction from Shiv Sena came after RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari alleged that Owaisi’s party has consistently worked to divide secular votes, thereby indirectly benefiting “communal forces.”

Tiwari's comments also follow Congress’s rejection of AIMIM’s overture to join the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The Congress termed AIMIM a “communal party” and ruled out any alliance.

Responding to these developments, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said, “It is unfortunate that RJD and Congress are treating Bihar as their personal fiefdom. AIMIM’s offer to join the Mahagathbandhan was a positive step towards consolidating secular votes against the BJP and NDA. But instead of welcoming them, both Congress and RJD dismissed the proposal.”

He further added, “What kind of secularism is this? If AIMIM, a secular party in its own right, wants to join forces to defeat the BJP, then their support should be embraced. But by sidelining Owaisi, RJD and Congress have revealed their egos. They no longer have the right to accuse him of helping the BJP.”

Nirupam also pointed out that Owaisi’s party, though based in Hyderabad, has the constitutional right to contest elections anywhere in the country.

“RJD contests in Maharashtra. Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party also contest in multiple states, including Maharashtra. So why should Owaisi be singled out? Politics should be free of ego. Sadly, Mahagathbandhan seems to have no space left for unity or humility," he told IANS.

Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde further reacted to it and said, “Congress calls AIMIM the B-Team of the BJP simply because Owaisi once praised Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy and supported Operation Sindoor. He criticised Pakistan on global platforms, and that upset Congress.”

Hegde also added, “The truth is, Congress is nervous. If AIMIM is not part of the Mahagathbandhan, it will hurt Congress electorally in key Muslim-dominated regions. Even JDU leaders have acknowledged that the NDA is poised to return to power in Bihar.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj defended the party's stance, stating, “Owaisi’s speeches lead to communal polarisation. Every time the INDIA Bloc enters election mode, AIMIM suddenly becomes active and gives provocative speeches. This divides the Hindu-Muslim vote and benefits the BJP.”

These statements come in the wake of AIMIM’s formal pitch to join the Mahagathbandhan. In a letter addressed to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, AIMIM’s Bihar unit president and MLA Akhtarul Iman urged inclusion in the alliance, stressing the importance of avoiding a split in secular votes.

As the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approach, several AIMIM leaders have publicly expressed a desire to join the Grand Alliance, claiming that discussions have already begun with Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress representatives.

However, on July 14, Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the INDIA bloc, dismissing any possibility of joining hands with the Bloc ahead of the Bihar elections.

