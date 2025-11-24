Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses BJP of orchestrating large-scale 'unopposed election scam' in Maha local body polls

Mumbai, Nov 24 Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a large-scale “unopposed election scam” in Maharashtra’s local body polls, using “puppeteers” like Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a metaphor for those working behind the scenes to fix outcomes.

It claims that a web of uncontested victories, first alleged in the context of Delhi and Bihar, is now being replicated across districts and talukas in Maharashtra, raising questions about the state of democracy and the Constitution.

In a scathing editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Thackeray camp claimed repeated reliance on threats, money and administrative misuse to engineer unopposed wins, shows a fear of genuine electoral competition that is causing the “visible collapse” of all pillars of democracy.

“If such trends continue in a politically significant state like Maharashtra, the moral authority of the Constitution and the credibility of elections will be gravely damaged, even as the BJP publicly projects the local body polls as a prestige battle to demonstrate its dominance,” it warns.

The editorial accuses the BJP of systematically ensuring that relatives of party leaders are elected unopposed to municipal corporations, Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats by forcing Opposition candidates to withdraw through threats, pressure and inducements.

It cites alleged instances in Jamner, Daund and a Nagar Parishad in Solapur district, where public anger reportedly spilled over into violence, and claims that in places like Chikhaldara and Daund, family members of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and minister Jaykumar Rawal have secured posts without facing a contest, mirroring wider Opposition complaints that BJP-linked relatives are winning unopposed in the ongoing local body elections.

According to the editorial, this pattern is part of a broader “money-and-power-driven” strategy in which BJP leaders openly boast of having “bags of money” to fight elections and allegedly signal that government control will take care of expenses, while the election authorities remain passive.

“From Gram Panchayats to housing societies and cooperative banks, BJP is trying to entrench dominance by deploying financial clout and manipulating institutions, turning itself into an 'election-obsessed' organisation more focussed on securing and managing victories than respecting democratic norms. Key decisions on whose nomination forms to accept or reject, and who should be left unopposed, are effectively taken before formal scrutiny, with money purportedly changing hands even in uncontested seats for officials and local intermediaries,” says the editorial.

Drawing a link to its earlier criticism of the Bihar Assembly election outcome as a “scam” driven by a pre-decided formula, it suggests that a similar playbook is now being used in Maharashtra’s civic polls through what it calls “Gyanesh Kumar-type operators” embedded in the system.

