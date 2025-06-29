Shiv Sena (UBT) condemns Madan Mitra’s remarks on Kolkata law student rape case

New Delhi, June 29 Hours after Trinamool Congress Madan Mitra’s controversial comments on Kolkata’s law student rape case created an outroar from the opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Sunday condemned his statement, saying such statements are unacceptable.

Dubey condemned Mitra’s controversial statement, which had suggested that the victim in the Kolkata gang rape case wouldn’t have been assaulted had she not responded to the call of the accused.

Calling the remark “highly unfortunate,” Dubey told IANS: “Such statements are unacceptable, and political leaders must refrain from victim-blaming. We hope Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes strict note of this and clarifies that such views do not reflect the party’s official stance.”

Emphasising women's freedom, he said, “Our mothers and sisters should be able to move freely anywhere without fear. This is a matter of law and order, not politics.”

Notably, TMC on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to Madan Mitra over his controversial remarks.

On the RSS’s recent push to debate the inclusion of the terms “secular” and “socialist” in the Constitution’s Preamble, Dubey accused the RSS of attempting to distort the country's foundational values.

“The Indian Constitution, drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar, embraces all religions and communities,” he said.

“Being a Hindu is a matter of pride, but respecting other faiths is equally important. Even Balasaheb Thackeray taught us to honour every religion. Remarks like these divide the nation and must be avoided,” he added.

Dubey also raised serious concerns over reports suggesting that the Election Commission is quietly implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bihar.

“The EC is acting like the BJP’s B-team, which is shameful,” he alleged. “Why are BJP leaders answering questions meant for the EC? Any step related to NRC should be discussed transparently with all stakeholders,” he said.

He further added that covert actions before elections and selective changes in rules point towards biased conduct.

“The Prime Minister and Home Minister’s visits just ahead of the poll code indicate political motives,” he said.

