Shiv Sena (UBT) demands an all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, May 20 Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday formally said that the party has assured the government that it will do what is right and needed for our country via the all-party delegation.

The party has announced that the Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi will be a part of the delegation with other MPs from across the country. At the same time, Thackeray camp has reaffirmed its support to any such action of national interest but has demanded that the Centre convene an all-party meeting and discuss Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor, chaired by the Prime Minister, at the earliest.

“We all are united in the armed forces acting against terrorism, there must be no two ways about it,” said the Thackeray camp.

Shiv Sena UBT’s move comes days after the INDIA Bloc constituents boycotted the Union government's move to send all-party delegations to different countries, claiming they will defend the “sins and crimes” committed by the government.

After that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar snubbed Raut, saying that “But I can see one member from his party (Sena-UBT) is part of the delegation. I feel local-level politics should not be brought into this issue.”

In a post on X, Shiv Sena UBT said, “Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had a telephonic call with Party President Uddhav Thackeray yesterday, with regard to this delegation. This delegation is about India against terrorism, not politics and on being reassured of this, we have also assured the government that we will do what is right and needed for our country via this delegation. MP Priyanka Chaturvedi will be a part of the delegation with other MPs from across the country. Right after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, all political parties have expressed support to the Prime Minister in the fight against terrorism, especially Pakistan-based terrorism, and to destroy their infrastructure and bases. We all are united in the armed forces acting against terrorism, there must be no two ways about it.”

“We do have our opinions about the diplomatic situation and the failed intelligence/ security apparatus on Pahalgam, and we will keep asking questions in the best interest of our nation, within our country. However, we must rally globally to expose Pakistan-based terrorism to isolate and destroy it. We have also communicated to the Union government that while we are united in this cause, a protocol of better informing the parties could be followed about these delegations, to avoid chaos and mismanagement. That happened yesterday, through the call, and we have reaffirmed our support to any such action of national interest,” said the Shiv Sena UBT.

“We have also asked for an all-party meeting to voice the same and to discuss Pahalgam to Operation Sindoor, chaired by the Prime Minister, at the earliest. We stand united in our fight against terrorism,” added the Thackeray camp.

