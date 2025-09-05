Shiv Sena’s Manisha Kayande welcomes GST 2.0, says reforms will benefit common people

Mumbai, Sep 5 Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Friday welcomed the Centre’s newly announced GST 2.0 reforms, stating that the move will provide significant relief to the common people, especially the lower and middle-income groups.

Speaking to IANS, Kayande said: "Prime Minister Modi’s announcements always carry an element of surprise, and this GST reform is no different. We welcome the move, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also extended his support. The reforms will reduce the cost of essential items like medicines and daily-use products. This will directly benefit the lower and middle classes.”

Reacting to the Opposition’s criticism of PM Modi during the ongoing Bihar election campaign, she said the trend of personal attacks is not new.

"If you remember, during the Gujarat 2017 elections, Rahul Gandhi did the same. When the Opposition has nothing substantial to offer, they resort to personal attacks - questioning character or insulting family members. This is nothing new. They repeatedly attack ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Sanatan Dharma.’ But despite this, PM Modi has been in power for over 11 years because the people continue to support him," she added.

Kayande also commented on the recent controversy involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who was seen in a viral video allegedly pressuring a woman IPS officer to halt action against illegal soil excavation in Solapur. In the video, Pawar is heard saying, “I will take action against you… You want to see me? Take my number and make a WhatsApp call. How dare you?”

"That officer is new to the role, but whatever happened is quite unfortunate," she said.

She further reacted to Congress leader Pawan Khera’s controversial statement on Thursday, where he said, “Vote chori is just the beginning; now it’s time for note chori.”

Kayande sharply rebuked the remark, stating, “In the mind of a thief, only theft-related thoughts exist. That’s all I can say. They always assume there’s some form of robbery going on—because that’s how they think.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor