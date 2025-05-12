Shiv Sena(UBT) questions govt on India-Pak ceasefire, raises finger at Trump's role

Mumbai, May 12 The Shiv Sena(UBT) has strongly expressed displeasure over the US President Donald Trump’s 'intervention' in the India-Pakistan conflict and his announcement of a ceasefire.

In a scathing editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena(UBT) asked, "Who gave the President authority? Did President Trump buy India's sovereignty? In exchange for what? Exactly, "What deal was made? The country must know."

“The Indian Army and Air Force have foiled the drones and missiles launched by Pakistan against India. They have given a befitting reply to the Pakistanis, but while doing all this, the exact whereabouts of the six terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack have not been traced. The trigger for the India-Pak conflict was the killing of 26 innocent people by six terrorists. But President Trump has poured water. President Trump wants peace to prevail between India and Pakistan. He is not Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, or Nelson Mandela. He is a businessman. The ruling businessmen of India have joined hands with the businessmen of America. President Trump has not stopped the Israel-Palestine war.

“India is a sovereign and independent nation. No outside country has the right to interfere in our nation, but US President Trump has intervened in the India-Pakistan conflict, and India has accepted Trump's ceasefire proposal. Trump announced on his 'X' account that India has accepted the ceasefire. Till then, the people of India and the Indian Army were not aware of this ceasefire. Who gave President Trump this authority?" asked the Shiv Sena(UBT) in the editorial.

"According to the Simla Agreement signed between the two nations after the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a third nation was not allowed to intervene in the conflict between the two nations. However, now the Prime Minister of India has violated the Simla Agreement. India succumbed to Trump's pressure and ratified the ceasefire, but was 'Operation Sindoor' or Pakistan's revenge completed? The country has not received an answer to this," said the editorial.

"Twelve innocent civilians were killed in the Pakistani attack in Poonch-Rajouri. What was their mistake? Prime Minister Modi was so eager that amid the conflict between India and Pakistan, there was no turning back. Just as Modi's eagerness was generating new energy in the country and the army, President Trump struck a deal. Seven Indian soldiers died in the Pakistani attack. One of them is Murali Naik from Mumbai, and this young martyr is only 23 years old. Murali Naik and Dinesh Sharma died while responding to Pakistani firing in the Uri sector. Dinesh Sharma is also a young soldier. He fought with Pakistan in the Poonch sector. He showed unparalleled bravery for the country and made the supreme sacrifice of his life to protect Mother India. Thousands of such Dinesh Sharmas and Murali Naiks are fighting on the Indian border and are taking bullets in their chests. Murali Naik's parents live in a slum in Ghatkopar. They work hard to run their household. The only son of Mother India, he was martyred while fighting on the country's border to protect it. Murali's father said, "I am proud that my son has come to serve the country," but in the end, he will be sad that his stomach has been emptied. Those who have been swept up in the political frenzy of war should remember this," said the editorial.

"Those who have been charged up due to the political frenzy of war have never sacrificed for the country, nor have they shown any bravery, but the propaganda is going on as if this war is being fought by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its own people. The government has closed down news agencies and a few channels. Even after the ceasefire game has started, the Defence Minister is raking up Operation Sindoor. However, the basic questions still remain that is, how did those six terrorists come and how did they disappear? Why was their whereabouts not known? These questions will be asked. Seven terrorists of the terrorist organisation. Jaish-e-Mohammed, who tried to infiltrate into India from the Samba sector in Jammu on Thursday midnight, were killed by the brave jawans of the Border Security Force. These same soldiers destroyed the outpost on the Pakistani border. This is commendable and every Indian citizen should know,” said the editorial.

"Pakistan is standing firm, and the Pakistani Prime Minister has rubbed salt in the wounds of 26 sisters who were left destitute in the Pahalgam attack by claiming that 'we won the war'. While all this is happening, the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and Home Minister are nowhere to be seen. Before the war started, Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Parliament that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of India. We will even give our lives for it, but when the Indian Army moved forward to take Kashmir, Modi-Shah simply accepted the ceasefire and surrendered to President Trump. Have the sacrifices of seven soldiers in the conflict with Pakistan gone in vain?" asked the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"One should be proud of the action. If the infiltration of seven Jaish terrorists on the Indian border is stopped and they are killed, then how were the terrorists who entered the tourist spot of Pahalgam and attacked indiscriminately allowed to enter? How were they left free? How were they allowed to wipe the vermilion of 26 sisters, and what happened to them after doing this? These questions arise,” said the editorial.

