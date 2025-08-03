Shiv Sena(UBT) should exit MVA, INDIA bloc if committed to Hindutva: Manisha Kayande

New Delhi, Aug 3 Senior Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders, questioning their stance on Hindutva and accusing them of maligning the Hindu community for political gains.

In a pointed statement, she demanded that Shiv Sena(UBT) walk out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc if it still stands by its saffron ideology. Kayande’s remarks came in response to recent comments made by NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad, who said, "Sanatan Dharma has ruined India".

Kayande, while slamming Awhad, told IANS, “His only agenda has been to defame Hindus and indulge in Muslim appeasement. He consistently questions police investigations and state systems just to further his political ambitions.”

Targeting former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, she said, “We went to the Tilak Bhavan, the Congress headquarters here and sought its shutdown. This party behaves like the 'Pakistan National Congress'. The term 'saffron terrorism' was first coined by Congress and Sharad Pawar, but the truth is, a Hindu has never been a terrorist. Sadhvi Pragya and Lt. Col. Purohit were falsely implicated, but the NIA court has proven that the so-called Hindu terrorism narrative was fabricated.”

Speaking on Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s claim that there was a conspiracy to trap Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kayande said, “She was tortured mentally, physically, and socially for 17 years. Despite being a Member of Parliament, she was denied justice. Col. Purohit, who served the nation, was also a victim of this conspiracy. We welcome the NIA court's verdict.”

On Uddhav Thackeray attending the INDIA bloc meeting on August 7, she remarked, “If Uddhav ji is attending the INDIA bloc meeting, he must show courage. Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece 'Saamana' had earlier criticised the idea of saffron terror. Now, the Congress, which leads this bloc, openly uses that term. If Shiv Sena truly believes in its saffron ideology, it should immediately withdraw from both the MVA and the INDIA bloc.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor