'Shivaji's name shouldn't be used to target other religions'

Panaji, Oct 29 Alleging that ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was "manufacturing" disharmony in the coastal state, Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai on Saturday said that the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should not be used to target other religions.

"We respect Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But his name should not be used to do acts against other religions. This new culture was never witnessed by anyone in Goa. To propagate this culture, people from outside are involved. They are telling us how Hindus in Goa should behave. Who has given them the right to do so?" Sardesai said, speaking to reporters in South Goa.

"No person from outside is needed to tell us how to protect our religion. We are proud to be Hindu. We live in perfect harmony with Christian and Muslims. Why only during the regime of BJP religious tensions are taking place?" he questioned.

He said that the ruling party was manufacturing disharmony in the state to "gain Hindu votes". He said that history should not be misused, but priority should be given to the future. "We are progressive society. Now youths want progress. They are not looking at fights. This is not Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where elections can be won by commenting against minorities. In Goa, the situation is different. We all live together here, be it Hindu, Muslim or Christian," Sardesai said.

He held eight defectors of Congress, who joined BJP, responsible for finishing the concept of legislative democracy.

"These eight defectors have finished the concept of legislative democracy. Government doesn't care about opposition MLAs as they feel they have got the majority," he said.

In August, tension had prevailed in Karaswado at Mapusa-North after a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was found desecrated by unknown persons.

Later, three suspects were arrested in connection.

In the last three months, communal tensions were witnessed in the coastal state over objectionable remarks against other communities on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor