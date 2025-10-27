Shivakumar downplays leadership speculation, says CM’s word is final

Bengaluru, Oct 27 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday dismissed speculation over a possible leadership change in the state, saying that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remarks on the matter have put an end to the debate.

“Once the Chief Minister has spoken, that’s the end of it. What else is there after that? We will act as he says,” Shivakumar told reporters near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, after returning from Delhi. When asked about Siddaramaiah’s comment that he would remain Chief Minister for the full term “only if the high command decides so”, Shivakumar replied, “Nothing more to say. That’s the end of it.”

Responding to questions about his Delhi visit, Deputy CM Shivakumar clarified that it was not linked to any political discussions. “I visited the residence of our party’s Working Committee member Ambika Soni to offer my condolences on the demise of her husband. She shared a close bond with me and had visited me along with Sonia Gandhi when I was in Tihar Jail,” he said, adding that the two leaders had a long association dating back to the tenure of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna.

On speculation that he had met the Congress high command, Shivakumar said, “I can only speak about my official work-related visit. As for meetings with the high command — you in the media, the public and others can speculate as much as you wish. It’s not a matter that concerns me.”

The leadership issue resurfaced on Monday after Siddaramaiah, while speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, said he would remain Chief Minister for the full five-year term “only if the high command decides so”, despite earlier asserting that he would complete the tenure and lead the party in the next Assembly elections.

The statement has gained significance as the Congress-led government completes half its term on November 20, amid talk that Shivakumar could stake claim to the Chief Minister’s post for the latter half of the tenure.

When asked about his supporters voicing expectations of a leadership change, Siddaramaiah said, “In a democratic setup, we cannot stop those who are in competition. It is their democratic right to aspire. Claims may be made for the Chief Minister’s post, but the final decision will be taken by the high command.”

