'Shivakumar is going to be Karnataka CM after 2.5 years'

Bengaluru, Feb 21 Congress MP D.K. Suresh has claimed that his brother and deputy to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, would become the Chief Minister after two-and-a-half years.

Suresh said this on Wednesday during an interview with a leading Kannada media outlet when questioned about the potential replacement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was asked if Shivakumar's aspiration to become CM would come true.

"It is not wrong to dream. I won't say what you're saying is false. Dreams need time to materialise. Changes are inevitable, and we must be patient. A day will come when Shivakumar's dream will be realised. He will become CM after two-and-half years. However, we have to wait until the time comes," Suresh said.

Asked about a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for a two-and-a-half year term, Suresh said: "The high command has made a decision regarding the matter. I won't disclose anything publicly now but a time will come when Shivakumar's dream will be realised."

In October 2023, Congress MLA from Mandya, Ravikumar Gowda, had triggered a controversy by claiming that "Shivakumar would become Karnataka's CM after 2.6 years of Siddaramaiah-led government's tenure".

Ravikumar said there was no doubt about Shivakumar assuming the role of chief minister after two and a half years, citing his contributions to the party.

Shivakumar, when questioned about power-sharing, said that decisions related to Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister posts are made by the high command.

"Decisions are not made by us but it will be good for all of us," he said.

In November 2023, following a series of statements on power-sharing, CM Siddaramaiah said: "For five years, it will be our government. I am the Chief Minister now, and I'll continue."

In response, Shivakumar stated that he will not comment, and will follow the party's instructions.

Despite a strict warning from the high command, Ramanagara Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain has maintained that Shivakumar would indeed become the CM.

He claimed that "many people wish to see Shivakumar as the CM, and it was the dream of his followers".

After the party chose Siddaramaiah for the CM post following victory in the assembly elections, Suresh told the media: "We are not too happy with the decision. My brother wanted to become the CM, but it did not happen."

He further suggested that the final agreement might include splitting the five-year term between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.

