Shivakumar meets FM Sitaraman, seeks Rs 30K crore assistance for B’luru tunnel project

Bengaluru, Dec 20 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting with Union Minister for Finance, Niramala Sitaraman, on Wednesday in New Delhi and sought assistance for Bengaluru development projects.

Shivakumar has also sought intervention, guidance and support in addressing the issues concerning the water resource projects of Karnataka.

In his letter submitted to Sitaraman during the meeting, he stated, “The state government is working hard to make Bengaluru one of the most livable cities in the world. However, we face several challenges and constraints in terms of funds, resources, and coordination with various agencies.

“We seek your intervention and assistance in providing adequate funds for the construction of urban tunnels for traffic decongestion; extension of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation to cater to the increasing demand for public transport and flood resilience projects through World Bank funding,” he said.

He added, “We have proposed to construct a 60 km urban tunnel, which will create an East-West and a North-South corridor within the city, connecting the major arterial roads and bypassing the surface traffic.

“The approximate cost of the project is Rs 30,000 crore, at Rs 500 crore per km. The urban tunnel will be underground, saving the surface space and aesthetics. Since the planned project will connect NH 7 with NH 14, it can be taken up by the Government of Karnataka in collaboration with the NHAI and requisite funds may kindly be allocated to both the Government of Karnataka and NHAI from the central budget.

“It is kindly requested to direct authorities in the Ministry of Jal Shakti to take up the appraisal of the DPR of the Mekedatu project and accord clearances within the provisions of the CWDT award,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar has also sought central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project and to declare it as a national project. He had also sought a grant of Rs 9,177.32 crore for the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project.

