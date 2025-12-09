Shivakumar tells BJP to target Centre, not state, over Karnataka farm crisis

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 9 Responding to the plan of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party to organise a mega protest, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the protest should be against the Centre rather than the state government.

He said farmers were under severe strain due to the Centre’s decisions on maize, sugarcane and ethanol, and added that none of the pending grants owed to Karnataka had been released.

He said that the Centre had not resolved issues linked to the Mahadayi project, which would have helped farmers in the state.

“We secured justice in the Mekedatu issue only after a long struggle. They claimed they could obtain the necessary clearances in a single day, but nothing has been done. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised Rs 5,400 crore in the budget, but not a single paisa has been released,” he said.

Shivakumar accused BJP leaders of showing no responsibility on such matters. “BJP leaders have no shame. None of the BJP MPs have uttered a word on these issues,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the Belagavi airport, he said that the ongoing winter session would take up matters involving farmers, the Minimum Support Price and the need to press the Union government for the release of pending dues.

When asked about the broad agenda of the session, he said, “I am confident that both the ruling and opposition parties will discuss the burning issues of the state. Why is the Centre not intervening in farmers’ issues? Why is it not providing support? Why is the MSP money not being released? Why is the central government not purchasing crops? Several issues, including sugar prices, need to be discussed. We must put pressure on the Union government on all these matters.”

He said development needs in North Karnataka also required urgent attention and that the state would again press the Centre for funds. “Several works need to be taken up, especially in North Karnataka, and we must exert pressure on the Centre to release the pending funds. These matters will be discussed in the session,” he said.

Asked about the BJP’s decision to protest alongside farmers against the state government, he criticised the stand.

“Did the BJP government ever take such bold decisions in favour of farmers during its tenure? We have decided to buy maize. We have stood with farmers on the sugarcane issue. Sugar factory owners say they will incur losses and may have to shut down. But it is the central government that fixes prices for these crops. For the last 10 years, the Centre has not increased sugar prices. Even then, why is the Union government not helping?” he asked.

He said that the government was insisting that even if factories suffer losses, farmers must survive. The fight should be against the central government, adding the BJP has no other issue to talk about, which is why they are making such statements.

