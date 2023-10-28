Shivakumar urges people of Telangana to show gratitude to Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad, Oct 28 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to the people of Telangana to show their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for delivering Telangana state by bringing Congress to power in next month's Assembly elections.

Stating that Sonia Gandhi carved out Telangana state out of her love for the people of this region, Shivakumar said it is time to showgratitude to her by voting Congress to power in the state in the elections scheduled on November 30.

Addressing election rallies in Telangana, the Congress leader exuded confidence that the party will form the government in Telangana on December 9, adding that the six guarantees given by the Congress will be implemented from December 10.

Shivakumar claimed that the Congress implements whatever it promises and referred to the measures taken in Karnataka by the party after coming to power a few months ago.

Claiming that the Congress is implementing all the election promises in Karnataka, he said if Telangana Chief Minister KCR has any doubt, he can come to Karnataka and see it for himself.

“KCR and KTR are saying that the Congress is not implementing the promises made in Karnataka. I am ready to arrange a bus for KCR and KTR so that they can come to Karnataka and see how the Congress government is implementing the promises,” he said.

Shivakumar said when he was power minister in the earlier Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah in Karnataka, power generation was increased from 10,000 MW to 23,000 MW, butthe same was neglected by the previous BJP government.

“Despite problems, we are giving five-hour power to the farmers. We are committed to give seven-hour power,” he said.

He asked the people if KCR has fulfilled the promises made to the people in the last 10 years.

Shivakumar, who campaigned for Congress candidates in Tandur, Parigi and Vikarabad constituencies near Hyderabad, said as promised during the election, the Congress government in Karnataka is providing free electricity up to 200 units.

"The government is also giving Rs 2,000 per month to 1.10 crore women. The Congress government in Karnataka is also implementing its promise of 10 kg free rice. Women in Karnataka are travelling free in RTC buses," he said.

The Congress leader also said that farmers will be given Rs 15,000 per acre towards investment support under Rythu Bharosa, adding that senior citizens and widows will be paid a monthly pension of Rs 4,000.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy said KCR cheated the people of all sections, as he claimed that it was under Congress rule that Hyderabad had developed.

He said it was Congress which sanctioned Outer Ring Road (ORR) for Hyderabad, adding that the projects built by Congress brought recognition to Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy also alleged that KCR has failed to complete farm loan waiver while farmers in the state are not getting power for more than 8-10 hours.

--IANS

ms/arm

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor