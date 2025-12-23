Shivakumar urges Union Minister Manohar Lal to clear pending projects, Bengaluru urban works

New Delhi, Dec 23 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development and Water Resources Minister, on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and urged him to clear pending key urban development projects in Bengaluru.

In his memorandum to Union Minister Khattar, he stated, "Bengaluru, being a major metropolitan city, is presently undertaking several critical urban development initiatives. In this context, certain important proposals submitted by the government of Karnataka to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs are pending for approval."

"I request intervention for expeditious consideration and approval of the proposals, which are of vital importance to Bengaluru city," he said.

Shivakumar has sought approval of the Revised Completion Cost (RCC) for Phase -II of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project (BMRCL); Phase-III A of the BMRCL; approval and support for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for the Bengaluru region, and approval for the project on Treatment and Disposal of Legacy Leachate at Mittaganahalli Pond, Bengaluru.

"The estimated completion cost of Phase-2 of the BMRCL project has increased from Rs 26,405.14 crore to Rs 40,425.02 crore. The RCC was approved by the state government on June 5, 2025, and a proposal was sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval," he said.

"The Phase-3A of Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, consisting of 36.59 km from Sarjapura to Hebbal with 28 stations, has an elevated section length of 22.14 km and an underground section length of 14.45 km at an estimated cost of Rs 28,405 crore," he said.

The Phase 3A project was approved by the Karnataka government and submitted to the central government for approval. The Phase-3A project approval is awaiting clearance from the central government. Shivakumar urged the Minister to expedite the same.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that apart from a meeting on interlinking of rivers, he has placed several demands before the Union Minister. “I have not come here for politics. I have come to meet Union Ministers on matters related to the state, irrigation, and urban development. I do not want to comment on political issues, as they are not on the agenda at present,” Shivakumar said.

