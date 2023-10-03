Shivamogga communal clash abetted by K’taka CM Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Parameshwara: Union Minister

Chamarajanagara (Karnataka), Oct 3 The failure of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has resulted in the communal violence of Shivamogga, alleged Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday.

Over 50 arrests have been made by the state police in connection with the Shivamogga violence during the Eid Milad procession. The rioting group had pelted stones at Hindus and police, and also had damaged vehicles and property. The group had also barged inside the houses and assaulted residents.

Minister Karandlaje alleged that the security arrangements were improper even after knowing well that a large number of people were participating in the Eid Milad procession. “According to our information, the communal clash had taken place with the abetment of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Parameshwara,” she alleged.

"The state government is directly responsible for this incident. To cover up the failure, the government will indulge in such acts once every two months," she charged.

She further stated that, prima facie it is established that it was a planned act. The government had totally neglected the inputs and warning from the intelligence wing that outsiders are taking part in the procession.

"There are many past instances of communal clashes in Shivamogga city. The government should have taken precautions much earlier. They have forgotten the people while bickering for power resulting in the tragedy," said the Union minister.

"What’s the use of visiting the place once everything is over?" Shobha Karandlajequestioned.

