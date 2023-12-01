Shivpal dares BJP MLAs, ministers on caste census issue in UP

Lucknow, Dec 1 Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has dared all MLAs and ministers from the backward class in the ruling BJP to declare that the government will not get the caste census done.

Shivpal’s statement comes after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reiterated that BJP leaders were not opposed to caste census and it would be done at a later stage.

Maurya also accused the Samajwadi Party of playing caste politics.

Reacting to Maurya’s statement, Shivpal said: “Jitne bhi Bharatiya Janata Party mein pichde warg ke vidhayak aur mantri hain who jaati jangarna ke liye mana karein … ki nahin kara payenge (Let all the backward class MLAs and minister in BJP say that their government will not get the caste census done).”

Though the SP had promised caste census in its manifesto for the 2022 Assembly elections and Akhilesh Yadav has been vocal about it at INDIA bloc meetings, Shivpal has been leading the tirade in the Assembly demanding caste census in Uttar Pradesh.

During the February session, Shivpal had led the SP MLAs into the well of the House on the issue, after which Speaker Satish Mahana had adjourned the proceedings for 35 minutes and expressed his strong displeasure over the protest.

In the SP camp, Maurya’s statement that BJP leaders were not opposed to caste census is being seen as a shift in the ruling party’s stance.

Akhilesh Yadav, on October 13, had said he would not be surprised if BJP starts supporting the demand for caste census in the run-up to 2024 LS polls.

