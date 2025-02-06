Shivpuri Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in Madhya Pradesh, Pilots Injured (Watch Video)

Both the pilots of an Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet injured after the plane was crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday, February 6, while on a routine training sortie. Injured pilots have been sent to the district hospital for treatment. The Superintendent of Police and Collector reached the spot.

Visuals from Spot

Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh: An army plane crashed resulting to Both pilots were injured and have been sent to the district hospital. The Superintendent of Police and Collector reached the spot pic.twitter.com/TbJ0aT5gVQ — IANS (@ians_india) February 6, 2025

A Court of Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, Defence officials cited by news agency ANI said. More details awaited.