Shivpuri Plane Crash: Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in Madhya Pradesh, Pilots Injured (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 6, 2025 03:50 PM2025-02-06T15:50:59+5:302025-02-06T15:56:40+5:30

Both the pilots of an Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jet injured after the plane was crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday, February 6, while on a routine training sortie. Injured pilots have been sent to the district hospital for treatment. The Superintendent of Police and Collector reached the spot.

Visuals from Spot

A Court of Court of Inquiry is being ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, Defence officials cited by news agency ANI said.  More details awaited.

 

Tags :ShivpuriPlane CrashIndian ArmyMadhya Pradesh