Shivraj Chauhan takes stock of development schemes

New Delhi, July 27 Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged district-level officials to expedite the implementation of the PM Awas Yojna and Lakhpati Didi schemes.

During a visit to his parliamentary constituency, Vidisha, he held a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Raisen. The meeting involved in-depth discussions on public welfare issues such as steps to check black marketing in fertilisers and crackdown on the sale of counterfeit fertilisers, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Lakhpati Didis under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission and water infrastructure.

While reviewing the work of the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) — Awas Plus, Chouhan instructed that the scheme should be implemented in such a way that beneficiaries receive their instalments on time. He stressed on ensuring zero negligence in construction works and called for rigorous monitoring at the district level to ensure timely completion. In the fiscal year 2024-25, as many as 27,981 houses have been approved across all Gram Panchayats of the district — 4,825 are complete, and 23,156 are under progress.

Chouhan reviewed the progress under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission and asked for a detailed count of Lakhpati Didis. He weighed on the fact that more and more women should be empowered to become Lakhpati Didis through a concrete action plan. It has been said that the district currently has 43,613 Lakhpati Didis.

The Union Minister obtained scheme-wise information during the review of the agriculture department’s work in the district. He directed that strictest action be taken against people who are engaged in black marketing or selling counterfeit fertilisers, as it amounts to a grave injustice against farmers.

The minister also inquired about the procurement of ‘moong’ (green gram) and instructed officials to inspect procurement centres.

During a review of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Minister directed that every village be connected to main roads, ensuring seamless rural connectivity and improved access to services. It was reported that under the 2024-25 plan, 30 roads covering 276.236 km have been sanctioned, of which 28 roads have been completed. Similarly, of 13 sanctioned bridges, nine have been completed. The meeting also reviewed the work of the National Highways Authority of India.

The Minister directed agriculture officers to visit fields regularly and advise farmers about appropriate pesticides in case of crop diseases. He emphasised using Krishi Vigyan Kendras to disseminate the latest agricultural techniques and also instructed on getting on with early preparations for the rabi (winter) crops. Upon being informed that Basmati rice from the district had been rejected in international markets, he told officials to educate farmers against using internationally banned pesticides.

Chouhan asked for details about reservoirs and pond water storage conditions during the review of the Water Resources Department. He reiterated that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, every household must have tap water access and that all incomplete projects must be finished at the earliest. He also reviewed the Energy Department’s progress, particularly under-construction electricity substations, and instructed that they too be completed without any further delay.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor