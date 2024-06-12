Shivraj Chouhan takes up 100-day action plan for agriculture sector

New Delhi, June 12 Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday held a detailed discussion with senior officials on the 100-day action plan of the ministry.

Agriculture Minister Chouhan told the officials that they should focus their entire attention on farmer-oriented works so that work can be done speedily as per the sankalp (resolution) of the Prime Minister, the ministry said in a statement.

He said that the availability of quality fertilizers, seeds and other inputs to farmers should be ensured on a priority basis. The Agriculture Minister asserted that the farmers should not face any problem in this regard and special care should be taken on this.

He emphasized that agricultural production and productivity should increase in the country, and there is a need to implement a concrete action plan so that the country can export quality agricultural products to other countries of the world and meet domestic needs as well.

In the meeting, senior officials gave presentations of department-wise schemes.

Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur and Bhagirath Chaudhary, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

