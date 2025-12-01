Shivraj Chouhan to inaugurate Saras Food Festival in Delhi today

New Delhi, Dec 1 The Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will inaugurate the Saras Aajeevika Food Festival in the national capital on Monday.

The festival, organised by the Union Rural Development Ministry, is being held at Sunder Nursery near Humayun’s Tomb, Nizamuddin, and will run until December 9. The event will bring together flavours from across India, offering visitors a vibrant glimpse into the country’s diverse culinary heritage.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, and Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan will also grace the inaugural ceremony.

This year’s festival promises to be a major attraction for residents of Delhi and neighbouring regions. More than 300 Lakhpati Didis and other women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) from 25 states are participating, showcasing over 500 traditional and regional delicacies. A total of 62 food stalls have been set up, offering dishes prepared by SHGs under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), one of the flagship programmes of the Rural Development Ministry.

The festival will remain open to the public every day from 11.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy a wide array of authentic dishes, including Himachali Siddu, Uttarakhand’s Tandoor Tea, Jammu and Kashmir’s popular Kalari Kulcha, Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, North Eastern Momos, Bengali Fried Fish and Hilsa, Rajasthani Ker Sangri and Gatte ki Sabzi, Telangana-style chicken, Kerala’s Malabar Biryani, Bihar’s Litti Chokha, and Punjab’s iconic Sarson ka Saag with Makki ki Roti.

States such as Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Gujarat are among the many participating in the festival. Along with food, visitors will also get a chance to learn about the cultural and social diversity of different regions of India.

The Saras Aajeevika Food Festival stands as a strong symbol of women’s empowerment, highlighting how SHG women across India have mastered traditional recipes while also gaining expertise in producing a variety of rural products.

Under NRLM, these groups have strengthened rural livelihoods, elevated household incomes, and created a nationwide network of skilled women entrepreneurs.

With rich aromas, traditional flavours, and the spirit of self-reliance at its core, the festival is poised to become a major cultural celebration in the heart of the national capital.

