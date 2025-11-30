Shivraj Chouhan to throw open Aajeevika Food Festival 2025 in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 30 Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the Saras Aajeevika Food Festival 2025, in which 300 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and women from Self-Help Groups from 25 states across the country will participate, on Monday, an official statement said.

Delhiites will once again experience a vibrant glimpse of Indian culture and cuisine at 62 stalls set up at Sunder Nursery in Nizamuddin near Humayun’s Tomb. The food festival, which will run till December 9, will remain open to visitors from 11.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.

The Saras Food Festival is a unique example of women’s empowerment being showcased in the national capital. Its objective is not only to familiarise people with the country’s diverse food culture but also to inspire other rural women. Under the Ministry of Rural Development’s flagship programme, the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, women from self-help groups across the country have developed strong skills in producing rural products as well as in preparing traditional dishes from their respective states, the statement explained.

Of the 62 stalls at the festival, 50 will serve live food, while 12 stalls will offer natural food products.

This edition of the Food Festival will offer visitors the chance to savour more than 500 dishes. These will include, among others, Himachali siddu, tandoor tea of Uttarakhand, the famous kalari kulcha of Jammu & Kashmir, Hyderabadi dum biryani, North Eastern momos, Bengali fried fish, Rajasthan’s ker sangri, gatte ki sabzi and bajra roti, West Bengal’s hilsa fish curry, chicken from Telangana, Malabar biryani from Kerala, litti chokha from Bihar, and Punjab’s sarson ka saag with makki ki roti, along with many other delicious specialties from various states. States such as Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Gujarat, among others, are also participating in the food festival, the statement said.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi will be present as the Guest of Honour at the inauguration. Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandrasekhar Pemmasani and Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan will also attend the event.

