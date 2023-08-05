Shivraj government's gift in election year, policemen will get weekly holiday from Monday

In view of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj government is going to give a gift to the policemen. Policemen will be given weekly holiday in the state from Monday. Following the announcement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, policemen will be given leave from coming Monday.

DGP Sudhir Saxena has given instructions to police officers across the state regarding this in a video conference. In fact, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the weekly holiday at the Police Parivar Samagam. The field staff of Madhya Pradesh Police will get a weekly holiday from Monday. DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena said that with the weekly holiday, police officers and employees will be able to keep themselves physically and mentally fit. Along with this, you will be able to find time for the family as well. Definitely not all the policemen from the weekly off.Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing the function of the police family, said that the police personnel are always ready to make the supreme sacrifice when needed for the establishment of peace. To maintain peace and law and order, they stay in the field day and night and never back down from their duty. Taking care of their physical and mental health and that of their family members, all the field policemen can discharge their duties with dedication, therefore weekly.

DGP Saxena said that the weekly holiday is a positive step towards infusing new energy in the police. Understanding the challenges of the police, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken this sensitive decision, understand its seriousness and implement the system from Monday. Make sure to implement roster system in all the districts effectively. Keep in mind that all field police personnel get its benefits. He said that the holiday roster should be prepared in police stations in such a way that law and order.