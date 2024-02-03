SHO in Bihar's Rohtas sacked for links with black buck poachers

Patna, Feb 3 A Station House Officer (SHO) of Bihar's Rohtas district was sacked from service on the charges of his involvement with black buck poachers and keeping the meat and horns of the animal, police said on Friday.

SHO Shambhu Kumar was deployed in Chenari police station in the district.

The termination letter was issued by Deputy Inspector General, Shahabad range, Navin Chandra Jha.

"A team of Chenari police station arrested a person named Raju Beg and also seized 5 kg meat and horns of black buck on September 15, 2023. The hunted items were kept in a vehicle which was parked inside the premises of Chenari police station. The accused SHO Shambhu Kumar released the accused on a PR bond and did not inform the senior officers of police and forest and wildlife department," Jha said.

"A team of Forest and Wildlife Department conducted a raid at Chenari police station on the same day on September 15 around 4.30 pm and found 5 kg meat and horns. Accordingly, the Forest Department filed a written complaint in Chenari police station against SHO Shambhu Kumar. On the basis of complaint, an FIR (number 140.2023) was registered against him.

"When it came to the notice of senior officers, the SP of the district initiated an inquiry under the supervision of a SDPO rank officer. He found Shambhu Kumar guilty of having connection with poachers and keeping the banned flesh inside the police station premises by misusing his power. Following the report of SDPO submitted to the SP's office, he recommended action against Shambhu Kumar. When the case came to my office, I thoroughly enquired about the matter and also found him guilty. Accordingly, I have sacked Shambhu Kumar from the police," the DIG added.

