SHO suspended for shielding ex-MLA's son in car accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 26 Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy on Tuesday suspended the Panjagutta Police Station's Station House Officer for allegedly trying to shield the son of a former MLA and implicating another person in a road accident.

According to a statement from the Police Commissioner’s Officer, the Panjagutta SHO, B. Durga Rao, has been suspended for falsely implicating another person instead of former Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir’s son for his involvement in a road accident in Panjagutta.

Police had earlier said that they are on the lookout for former MLA’s son Raheel who rammed BMW car into the barricades in front Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

A car being driven at a high speed rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan in Begumpet area.

The barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident.

One of the occupants of the car escaped from the spot. A case of rash driving was registered against Ibraheem.

However, a police officer said subsequent investigation revealed that Raheel, son of the former BRS MLA, was driving the car.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said Raheel falsely presented an unrelated individual as the driver despite being at the wheel at the time of the accident.

Rahel has been booked for misleading the investigation.

"An unrelated individual Ibraheem working in the former MLA’s house was presented as the driver," he said.

The DCP said Raheel was absconding and the police were on the lookout for him. The officer said action would be taken against those who helped Raheel escape and misled the investigations.

Previously, Shaik’s son was allegedly present in a SUV which hit street vendors crossing the road, resulting in the death of a two-month-old child and injuries to four others. The incident had occurred in posh Jubilee Hills in March last year. There were allegations that the MLA’s son was driving the car. He, however, had denied this and clarified that the car belonged to his cousin.

Shakil, who was then the MLA, stated the son of his cousin was at the wheels at the time of the accident and he escaped as some people present there had started beating him up.

The car, which had Temporary Registration (TR) number, rammed a group of women selling balloons on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 near Cable Bridge. A MLA sticker was found pasted on the vehicle.

After the latest accident, the police said they will also re-investigate last year’s incident.

