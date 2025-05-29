“Shocked, Very Sad”: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Responds PM Modi’s Comments at Alipurduar Rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock and sadness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments criticising the TMC-led government's actions during the recent Murshidabad violence. She criticised PM Modi for politicising national issues, particularly when the Opposition is actively representing the country--Operation Sindoor outreach to convey India's unified stance against terrorism and seek international support to hold Pakistan accountable.

Mamata Banerjee challenged the BJP to face elections immediately, stating that Bengal is ready to accept the challenge. She emphasised that time is a crucial factor and that the people of Bengal will respond accordingly.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "What Modi ji said today, we are not only shocked but also very sad to hear this, when the Opposition is representing the country at that time, in his presence, his minister said that they will do Operation Bengal, like Operation Sindoor. I challenge them - if they have guts, go into elections tomorrow, we are ready and Bengal is ready to accept your challenge." She highlighted the role of her representative, Abhishek Banerjee, who is part of the team actively speaking out against terrorism. Mamata Banerjee criticized Modi for accusing the Bengal government, which is defending the country, while simultaneously being supported by the same government.

"But please remember, time is a factor. You must remember the timing. Our representative Abhishek Banerjee is also in the team. And he is speaking every day against terrorism. At that time, Mr Modi, not as the PM but as the BJP president, you are criticising the Government (in Bengal) which is giving you full support, defending the country like anything," added the West Bengal CM.

Referring to the BJP as the "Jumla Party", she claimed that the PM was spreading lies and was politicising Operation Sindoor for the party's benefit. She urged the BJP not to engage in politics of lies and misinformation, emphasising that such tactics do not serve the nation well.

"You are accusing the Government and you want to blame the Opposition at this time, at this hour, to politicise things just like the leader of the BJP Jumla Party. You are doing garbage of lies. They loot the country and scoot. It doesn't look nice to talk in this manner. Regarding Operation Sindoor, though I don't have any comments but please remember every woman has respect," she further added. Notably, PM Modi during a BJP rally at Alipurduar on Thursday claimed that they had snatched the rights of the poor.

PM Modi said, "Today, when I have come to the land of 'Sindoor Khela', I will naturally discuss India's new resolve against terrorism. The terrorists dared to erase the Sindoor of our sisters. So our Army made them realise the power of the Sindoor... Pakistan has nothing positive to offer to the world. Ever since it came into existence, it has only nurtured terrorism... Terror and genocide are the biggest expertise of the Pakistan army. When a direct war is waged, their defeat is certain. This is the reason why the Pakistan army takes the help of terrorists... Pakistan should understand that 'teen baar ghar mein ghuskar maara hai tumhe'. This is the declaration of 140 crore Indians from the land of the Bengal Tiger- Operation Sindoor is not over yet." She further said that during Operation Sindoor briefing, Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi reiterated that India is a secular country, she also alleged that instead of relying on local support, the Prime Minister's team brought people from Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri to attend the meeting.

"But what did PM Modi say today? He wants to divide and rule. His policies are divisive. Why did he need to bring people from Assam for his event in Alipurduar? If he had faith in the people of Alipurduar, he would not have had to bring people from Assam. For a small meeting in Alipurduar, he didn't have to bring people from Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. This means that the people of North Bengal have shown that they don't have faith in the Prime Minister," she added.