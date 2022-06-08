Shocking! 16 year-old boy shoots mother dead after she asked him not to play PUBG

A very shocking case has come to light from Lucknow. A 16-year-old boy shot and killed his mother after she asked her not to play PUBG. Not only that, he stayed at home with his mother's body for three days after the murder. He also threatened his 10-year-old sister and prevented her from leaving the house. Eventually, the body rotted and the stench spread, after which the boy called his father, an officer in the army, and told him that he had killed his mother. Police seized the body on Tuesday night on a tip-off from the father. Naveen Kumar Singh, originally from Varanasi, is a junior commissioned officer in the Army. His posting is in West Bengal. His home is in Yamunapuram Colony in PGI area of ​​Lucknow. His wife Sadhana (40) was living with her 16-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. The boy made a video call to father Naveen on Tuesday night saying he had killed the mother. He also showed the body to his father. Naveen called a relative and immediately sent him home. He too was shocked to see the situation at home when the police arrived.

According to ADCP Kashim Abdi, the boy used to play games on his mobile, but Sadhana prevented him from playing games. On Saturday night she forbade her son to play games. This enraged the boy, and at about two o'clock in the morning, while Sadhana was fast asleep, he pulled out his father's pistol from the cupboard and shot his mother. He then threatened his sister and locked her in the same room.

Late Tuesday night, when the police opened the outside gate, there was a foul smell coming from the house. The decomposed body of Sadhana was lying on the bed when the police somehow managed to get inside with a handkerchief tied around their nose. The body was so rotten that it was difficult to recognize the face. Sadhana's 10-year-old daughter was also crying in the same room. Police claim that the boy shot his mother in front of his sister. This frightened her so much that she slept next to her mother's body at the behest of her brother.

Police found a newly licensed pistol near Sadhana's body. The pistol magazine was completely empty. The boy is thought to have fired all six magazine shots at his mother. However, as the body was decomposed, no bullet marks were visible on the body. Police questioned the boy a lot, but did not say how many bullets he fired. Police are awaiting postmortem report. Police have arrested the accused and sent his younger sister to his uncle.