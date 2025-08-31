Shocking and shameful: BJP on Mahua Moitra's 'anti-Hindu', 'casteist' remarks

Kolkata, Aug 31 BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for making anti-Hindu and casteist remarks against SC communities in West Bengal.

Sharing a video clip of her speech made on August 28, the BJP's IT cell chief and central observer for West Bengal on his X handle demanded Moitra's immediate resignation from her post as a member of Parliament.

"On 28th August, at a Trinamool workers’ meet in Karimpur Block-2, TMC MP Mahua Moitra made shocking and shameful remarks against Sanatanis, specifically targeting the Namasudra community. She mocked Hindus by saying: 'All year you’re Trinamooli, and during elections Sanatani?'— openly declaring that one cannot be a Hindu and a Trinamool supporter at the same time!" Malviya wrote.

In the video clip, the Trinamool MP is heard saying people belonging to SC, Namasudra and Matua communities take benefits of Mamata Banerjee's government's social welfare schemes, but they end up casting their votes in favour of the BJP during elections. According to her, out of 100 people in SC-dominated seats, 85 votes go to the BJP despite them enjoying the benefits of welfare schemes.

Malviya slammed her for making a hate speech against such communities, "She insulted SCs, Namasudras, and Matuas, arrogantly speaking as if government funds were Trinamool’s personal property, while ridiculing them for voting BJP in large numbers. She went further, mocking the Vaishnav community’s sacred belief in the Kanthi Mala, saying: “Wearing a wooden mala, you people come to take doles!” This is pure anti-Hindu, casteist hate speech. There can be no forgiveness for such communal venom," he said.

Malviya concluded by saying, "BJP has always stood firmly with the Namasudra, SC, and Matua communities. It is time for these communities to demand Mahua Moitra’s immediate resignation and launch a larger movement. She must be held to account for insulting SC-ST and Hindu communities."

A few days ago, a BJP worker in West Bengal filed a complaint with the Kotwali Police Station in Nadia district against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for her derogatory comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

