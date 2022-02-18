Shocking! Brother ends life on a video call with sister

A young man, who was only brother to his five sisters, has died in a shocking way while making a video call to his sister. In the video call, the brother told his sister that he was committing suicide. The sister was shocked to hear this. She advised her brother not to commit suicide. The brother then told her that he was joking. He told her to look at how they commit suicide. He then strangled himself with a fan. Meanwhile, a chair under his feet slipped and he was strangled. Seeing that, the sister immediately called the neighbors. They ran home. But by then the young man was dead. The shocking incident took place in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh. In the area of ​​Patthalgaon police station, Bilaitangar ward no.11 Rizwan Khan died of strangulation. The accident happened last Wednesday-Thursday night. The deceased was the only brother of five sisters. Upon receiving the information, the police have registered a complaint and started investigation.

According to police, Rizwan took his father and family to the bus stop at 9 pm on Wednesday. From there he left for Raipur. Meanwhile, when he returned home, he made a video call to his sister and expressed his intention to commit suicide. Meanwhile, the chair under his feet slipped and he was strangled. That's when he died.