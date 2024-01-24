Shocking Dog Attack in Delhi: 2-Year-Old Attacked By Pet Dogs, Case Registered Against Owner After Video Surfaces

Delhi Police have registered a case against the owner of the pet following a video that surfaced depicting dogs biting a two-year-old girl in Vishwas Nagar. The police officials from PS Farsh Bazar responded promptly after viewing the footage. The case has been filed based on the complaint lodged by the victim's parents.

A shocking video showing a pet dog biting a little kid in the area of Vishwas Nagar, Delhi, has surfaced online. The footage prompted a response from the police official of PS Farsh Bazar. A case has been registered against the pet owner on the complaint of the victim’s parents. — DCP SHAHDARA DELHI (@DCP_SHAHDARA) January 24, 2024

The CCTV footage, currently circulating on social media, shows a dog charging towards the girl and biting her. The prompt intervention of the mother, who picked up the girl to rescue her, resulted in her accidentally falling to the ground in an attempt to escape the dog's attack. Witnessing this, other dogs belonging to the pet owner joined in, attacking the mother. Fortunately, a man wearing a silver jacket arrived to the rescue.

पूर्वी दिल्ली के विश्वास नगर इलाके में कुत्ते ने एक दो-वर्षीय बच्चे को काट लिया घटना उस समय हुई जब एक महिला अपने कुत्ते के साथ गली में टहल रही थी, और अचानक कुत्ता उस छोटे बच्चे पर हमला कर बैठा #dogpic.twitter.com/LrA0DGdls5 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 24, 2024

Earlier on January 9, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a neighbour's American Bully dog in Rohini in Delhi. The girl reportedly received 15 injuries on her body. Dogs can pose health risks, as they may carry diseases such as rabies. Incidents of dog bites and the transmission of diseases to humans are concerns associated with the stray dog population.