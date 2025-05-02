Shocking Gold Theft in Muzaffarpur: Imposters Pose as Police Officers, Steal Jewellery Worth Over ₹2 Lakh

A shocking incident has emerged from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, where a man posing as a police officer stole gold jewellery worth over ₹2 lakh from a jewellery shop. The entire act was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras. Following a complaint by the shop owner, the police have initiated an investigation.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Amrapali Jewellers, located at Lenin Chowk in the Kazimohammadpur police station area of Muzaffarpur. The shop owner, Chandan Kumar, stated that a man entered the store pretending to be a customer. Initially, he purchased some silver items and paid for them, which helped gain the owner's trust. He then requested to see some gold ornaments, claiming that his “madam” would soon arrive and he wanted to set aside some pieces she might like.

Shortly thereafter, another man entered the store wearing an army-style cap. He addressed the first man as “Sir” and introduced himself as the head of the city police station, even showing a fake police ID. The two began chatting with the shopkeeper, asking for discounts while frequently touching the jewellery.

Taking advantage of a momentary distraction, both men discreetly took a packet from a drawer and fled. The stolen packet contained gold earrings and several other small ornaments, valued at approximately ₹2 lakh.

Chandan Kumar revealed that the first man gained his confidence by purchasing silver items before asking to see gold jewellery. The second man then entered and identified himself as a police officer with a forged ID. The duo used casual conversation to distract the shopkeeper and carried out the theft. Station in-charge Prakash Kumar Singh stated that the identities of the fraudsters are being determined based on CCTV footage. He assured that the accused would soon be arrested and further investigation is underway.