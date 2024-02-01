Shooting stones block Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, Feb 1, Jammu-Srinagar highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones triggered by rains and snow between Ramsoo and Banihal, officials said on Thursday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked due to shooting stones at T2, heavy rainfall along NHW and snowfall between Ramsoo and Banihal," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Police said that people are advised to avoid journeys on NHW till road clearance.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir.

Kashmir bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

