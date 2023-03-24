Shooting stones, mudslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Srinagar, March 24 The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban, officials said on Friday.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to shooting stones/mudslide at Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban. People are advised not to travel till clearance," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

