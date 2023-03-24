Shooting stones, mudslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

By IANS | Published: March 24, 2023 11:57 PM 2023-03-24T23:57:03+5:30 2023-03-25T00:10:08+5:30

Srinagar, March 24 The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides ...

Shooting stones, mudslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway | Shooting stones, mudslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Shooting stones, mudslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Next

Srinagar, March 24 The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed to vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban, officials said on Friday.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to shooting stones/mudslide at Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban. People are advised not to travel till clearance," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Jammu-srinagar national highway Jammu-srinagar national highway Jammu-srinagar national