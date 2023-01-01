Shopkeeper beaten to death with sticks, rods in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 1 A 25-year-old shopkeeper was severely beaten with sticks and rods by at least 7 to 8 men in Gurugram and succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital on Sunday, police said.

The entire incident, which occurred in Jal Vihar, Sector 46, on Saturday was also captured in CCTV cameras installed at the spot.

However, the police are yet to establish the identity of the alleged criminals, but suspect they knew the victim, Sonu Kumar, a native of Hatin in Palwal district.

The police said Sonu Kumar was seriously injured in the incident that took place on around 2.45 p.m. on Saturday when he was sitting inside his utensil shop in Sector 46.

"The reason behind the incident is yet to be known. He was brutally beaten and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. The family also did not suggest any suspects' names in the matter," Sector 50 police station SHO Rajesh Kumar said.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the alleged incident could be happened due to personal enmity.

The police said that after the incident, Soun's cousin David rushed him to a hospital in the city where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning.

The cousin told the police that at least 7 to 8 to eight men first beat him and later they beat Sonu brutally with sticks and rods.

The police said that the victim's body was returned to his family after the autopsy on Sunday.

A case was registered under section 325 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 50 police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor