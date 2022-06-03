Shopkeeper shoots customer over dispute while buying Rs 5 lemon

A shocking incident has taken place in Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The dispute between the shopkeeper and the customer over buying a lemon worth only Rs 5 escalated to such an extent that the shopkeeper, with the help of his accomplices, shot the customer. The injured customer was rushed to the hospital. The doctor sent the customer to RBM Hospital for further treatment as his condition was critical. Meanwhile, the incident has caused a stir in the area and police are investigating the matter. The case is from Bahaj village in Deeg police station area of ​​Bharatpur. Police said that Dinesh Jatav had gone to Mahendra Bachchu's shop in the evening to buy lemons. He bought a lemon worth Rs 500 from the shop for Rs 100. At this time, there was an argument between Dinesh and Mahendra over the issue of change money. The shopkeeper's accomplices then reached Dinesh's house at 8.30 pm and allegedly opened fire on him. The bullet hit Dinesh in the ear.

According to the victim's family, Bholu, the youngest son of shopkeeper Mahendra, came home with a stick and a rod. Even after he came home, he abused her. We did not let Dinesh out of the house. After that, a man named Dharma alias Dharmendra Jat son Jayveer fired four shots at the house. Also, seeing the opportunity, Dharma fired at Dinesh. On the other hand, DIG CO Ashish Kumar said there was an argument between the shopkeeper and the customer late on Thursday evening. A shopkeeper, along with some of his accomplices, opened fire on a customer. The injured person has been admitted to the hospital. A case has been registered against the victim's family and police are searching for the accused.