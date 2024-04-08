Shops and establishments in Mumbai not displaying Marathi boards to pay double property tax

Mumbai, April 8 Shops and establishments in Mumbai without Marathi nameplates will have to pay double property tax from May 1, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation announced on Monday.

Also, the license issued for an illuminated signboard (glow board) not in the Marathi language will be cancelled with immediate effect and a new registration will have to be done. If the glow sign board license is revoked, the establishment owners concerned will be charged a penalty ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh.

These decisions were taken at the meeting chaired by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

It is binding on the shops and establishments in Mumbai to put up nameplates in Marathi written in Devnagari script following the order issued last year by the Supreme Court.

The BMC conducted an inspection from November 28, 2023, to March 31, 2024, and it was found that of the total 87,047 shops and establishments inspected, 84,007 (96.50 per cent) had complied with the Supreme Court’s order. However, the remaining 3,040 shops and establishments did not put up the boards as per the rules and the BMC had served legal notices to them.

