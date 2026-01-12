Shots fired after dispute during local cricket match between two clubs in Bengal's Asansol

Kolkata, Jan 12 A clash erupted between two neighbourhood clubs over a local cricket match in the Barakar area under Kulti police station in West Burdwan district’s Asansol, with shots allegedly fired during the violence, the police said on Monday.

Police said shots were allegedly fired in front of the Barakar police outpost during the clash, though there were no reports of casualties.

Locals claimed the shots were fired in the air. Police said two spent bullet casings were recovered from the spot.

A large police force reached the area after receiving information. Stones and bricks were allegedly hurled at police, injuring several personnel.

According to police, the incident began on Sunday when youths from two local neighbourhoods were playing cricket in a field near the Barakar police outpost.

An argument reportedly broke out over a minor issue, leading to tension. The local administration intervened and both parties were called to the police station, after which the situation was brought under control following discussions.

However, the situation allegedly escalated again on Monday morning, with the area turning into a battleground as bricks were hurled at each other and shots were allegedly fired.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area. Reports said police had to resort to baton charge to bring the situation under control.

Police have launched an investigation to identify those involved in the violence and determine who fired the shots.

“An investigation has begun into the incident. The situation is under control right now. A few of our officers were injured,” a senior officer of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said.

