Shots fired at Delhi scrap dealer's house after defiance of Hashim Baba gang's extortion demand

New Delhi, Nov 28 Shots were fired at the house of a Delhi scrap dealer allegedly by members of the Hashim Baba gang from whom they had demanded Rs 50 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said that at around 1 p.m. during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a police control room (PCR) call was received in Welcome police station regarding firing at O Block, Welcome.

"It was found that two boys had come on a scooty and fired some shots outside the house of Abrar Ahmed, 45, a resident of Welcome area. He is a scrap dealer. Three empty shells were found at the spot. No one had been injured," he said.

Ahmed told police that he had recently received a call on his mobile phone demanding Rs 50 lakh.

"The caller claimed that he was calling on behalf of the Hashim Baba gang," the DCP said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras to identify and trace the accused, said an official privy to the investigation.

