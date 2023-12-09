Shots fired outside jeweller's house in Delhi, two arrested

New Delhi, Dec 9 Delhi Police have arrested two men for firing gunshots outside the house of a jeweller in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Sonu Sharma (30) and Sumit Gupta (20), both residents of Sonia Vihar, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that one Rinku Jaiswal, a resident of Third Pushta Sonia Vihar, Delhi reported that on Friday at about 00:30 a.m, someone fired at his house.

Rinku runs a small jewellery shop in Sonia Vihar. During the investigation, CCTV footage were scanned and it was found that two boys came on a motorcycle and fired at his house.

"A case of firing has been registered on Rinku's statement. Rinku suspected that Sonu Sharma, his old acquaintance, might have fired at his house as they had been having a monetary dispute," said the DCP.

Subsequently, two arrests were made and Sonu disclosed that Rinku owed him some money (about Rs three lakh) and he wanted to pressure Rinku to return it.

