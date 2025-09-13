Should have been done two years ago: Congress on PM Modi’s Manipur visit

New Delhi, Sep 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur on Saturday, his first since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023, has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition leaders, even as allies and local ministers welcomed the development initiatives launched during his tour of the Northeast.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s visit, Congress MP Manoj Kumar said: “Now, people there should be asked, they can tell you better about the situation in Manipur over the past 2–3 years. The Prime Minister is only addressing it today, but he should have done so two years ago. At least he should have visited Manipur earlier to see what the people are experiencing..."

Echoing similar sentiments Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput added: “It is unfortunate that Manipur has been burning for the past two years. Millions are living in refugee camps, whether from the Kuki or Meitei communities. The dignity of thousands of women has been violated, and mobs have publicly paraded them. And it is now that the Prime Minister has taken notice, which in itself is unfortunate. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has visited the area thrice..."

Meanwhile, leaders from Mizoram responded positively to the Prime Minister’s visit. Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, while expressing gratitude, said: “I am very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the railway station in Mizoram. Thanks also go to the Railway Minister and everyone involved in making this possible."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang railway project, connecting Aizawl to the national rail network, making it the fourth northeastern capital to gain rail connectivity after Guwahati, Agartala, and Itanagar. He also flagged off three new trains and unveiled development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore.

Following the events in Mizoram, the Prime Minister traveled to Manipur, where he is scheduled to address public meetings in Churachandpur and Imphal, and is expected to meet local MLAs, civil society organisations, and community leaders.

Ahead of his visit, top military leadership, including Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, conducted a thorough security review in Churachandpur and along the India-Myanmar border.

Manipur remains under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of former CM N. Biren Singh amid continuing violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor