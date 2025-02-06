Show-cause notice to Telangana Congress MLC for burning caste census report

Hyderabad, Feb 6 The ruling Congress party in Telangana has issued show-cause notice to its MLC Teenmaar Mallanna for burning report of the caste census conducted recently in the state.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) issued the show-cause notice after receiving many complaints from the party cadre as well as OBC associations.

The Member of the Legislative Council has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. DAC Chairman G. Chinna Reddy stated that if an explanation is not received on or before February 12, strong action will be taken as per the Congress party constitution.

The MLC on February 4 publicly burnt the report of caste survey, hours after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy tabled it in Assembly. Mallanna had termed the caste survey report a conspiracy to damage the interests of backward classes.

The show-cause notice mentioned that Mallanna used filthy language against the caste census which is the brainchild of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The MLC was told that he was trying to fulfill his personal agenda keeping aside the party’s interest.

“Being a Member of Telangana Legislative Council, you have violated the norms, guidelines and procedure of the Indian National Congress party’s constitution in broad daylight. Mightily, you have forgotten that the party has given you “BB” form and helped you to get elected as MLC from the Graduate constituency of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda,” reads the notice.

The notice mentioned that Telangana was the first state which completed the caste census within 50 days and created history.

Teenmaar Mallanna had said on February 4 that he would never accept the report and called it a conspiracy to destroy the future of backward classes.

He alleged that the figures in the report were fake and backward castes would not tolerate this. The MLC said the survey did not take into account 40 lakh backward castes.

Mallanna alleged that the government misled and cheated backward classes with the fake statistics. Stating that Hindu backward classes are 60 per cent of the state’s population, he said the government showed their population as only 46 per cent.

He said that population of Other Castes (OCs) was projected as 15 per cent while in reality they are only 8 per cent.

