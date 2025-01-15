Show of strength, rallies ahead of nomination filing by BJP leaders for Delhi Assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 15 Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leaders, including Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Parvesh Verma and Ajay Mahawar intensified their election campaigns with rallies and roadshows before filing their nominations. The BJP's electoral momentum was marked by large rallies, with the party leadership expressing confidence in their chances of victory.

Vijender Gupta, the BJP candidate for Delhi's Rohini Assembly constituency, is set to file his nomination on Wednesday.

Before his nomination submission, he held a grand rally that saw a large turnout of party supporters. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the rally, extending his support to Gupta.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay, who is contesting from the Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency, embarked on his journey to file his nomination. Before his submission, a massive rally was held in the Green Park area, drawing significant participation from party workers and supporters.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Bansuri Swaraj, and Virender Singh were also present at the event.

Satish Upadhyay expressed his gratitude and optimism during the rally, saying, "I am grateful that MP Bansuri Swaraj, my family, and my friends are all here in my support as I file my nomination today.

"Even amid this cold wave and dense fog, as you can see, people and my party workers are here in full force. This shows and assures that the lotus is blooming, and BJP is coming to Delhi."

Bansuri Swaraj, too, shared her support for Upadhyay, saying, "On February 5, press the lotus symbol and make Satish Upadhyay the winner. We assure you that we will change the fate of Malviya Nagar and work toward its development."

BJP candidate Dushyant Singh Gautam, contesting from Karol Bagh, also held a roadshow ahead of filing his nomination at the SDM office in Jhandewalan, Delhi. He was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nawab Singh Saini during his rally ahead of nomination filing.

Manoj Tiwari, along with BJP candidate Ajay Mahawar, held a rally in Yamuna Vihar before Mahawar filed his nomination for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Ajay Mahawar expressed confidence in the BJP’s success, saying, "This time, the BJP will win with a full majority, and we are receiving complete cooperation from the people."

Manoj Tiwari also shared his optimism about the party's prospects, saying, "We are filing nominations for approximately 38 seats, and now I am here with Ajay Mahawar, who is going to file his nomination. We performed a 'hawan' ceremony, seeking the blessings of the gods. This nomination will bring happiness to the people of Delhi, as the city has long been suppressed under corruption. This is the right time for change. In the Gonda constituency, all problems and issues will be addressed. We want the support and blessings of the people. Press the lotus button."

Tiwari also took a dig at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating, "There is a wave in Delhi, and Arvind Kejriwal continues to lie, despite being ineligible to hold the position of Chief Minister. Delhi is watching all these lies. The people of Delhi will decide their fate, and a BJP's double-engine government will be formed."

BJP's Parvesh Verma, another candidate contesting from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, also held a roadshow before filing his nomination. Verma, accompanied by his supporters, showcased his strong presence in the constituency, signalling his preparedness for the electoral battle.

In Delhi, the election to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes on February 8.

