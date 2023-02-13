Shraddha murder: Aftab moves pleas seeking supply of chargesheet and footage in proper manner, release of certificates

Aftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, has moved two applications before the trial court seeking supply of the chargesheet and footage in a proper manner.

He has also sought the release of his education certificate saying he wants to pursue his higher studies.

The application was moved by advocate M S Khan on behalf of Aftab.

In one of the applications, it is submitted that the e-chargesheet has been supplied to the counsel but it is not in proper form and cannot be read.

It is also said that the pen drive containing the chargesheet is overloaded and is not supported by any advanced computer.

It is also said that the footage is mismanaged in the said pen drive.

The plea has sought direction from the investigation officer to provide the chargesheet in a folder-wise manner and the footage in a separate pen drive.

In other applications, it is submitted that the accused has a copy of the chargesheet but he does not have writing material like a pen, pencil, or notebook. He wants to assist his counsel so he urgently needs writing material.

The plea has sought direction from the jail authorities to provide him with these things.

He also sought direction from the investigation officer to release his educational certificate.

Saket court on February 7, took cognisance of the chargesheet filed against Aftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The court after taking cognisance listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on February 21.

Delhi police on January 24 filed a voluminous 6629 pages charge sheet against Aftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. "The charge sheet contains 6629 pages including the annexures, it is voluminous," the judge said.

Accused Aftab was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of judicial custody.

Earlier, Aftab had told the court that he wants to change his counsel advocate M S Khan.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections of 302, 201, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi police filed the chargesheet before the expiry of 90 days of its investigation.

During the investigation, Delhi police conducted the narco Analysis and polygraph tests on Aaftab and also collected DNA evidence to support the allegations against him.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner in May 2022 in the Mehrauli area. After the alleged strangulation, he allegedly cut the body of his live-in partner into 35 pieces.

According to sources, Delhi police had some videos and audio footage related to the case and wanted to obtain a voice sample of Aftab to examine that evidence.

Earlier, the Saket court had dismissed the bail plea of Aftab after he withdrew the same.

( With inputs from ANI )

